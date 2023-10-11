Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.6 %

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPIX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

