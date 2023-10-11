Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.6 %
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
