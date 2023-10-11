Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Lowered to $264.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s current price.

CMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.86.

Get Cummins alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CMI

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $229.17 on Wednesday. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $30,815,520,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.