CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 1,267 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Accenture Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $312.16. 151,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,304. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The stock has a market cap of $207.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.66.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

