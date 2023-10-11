CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 2,245 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,452,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,879,000 after acquiring an additional 213,815 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,733,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,706,000 after acquiring an additional 131,933 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,325,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,496,862,000 after purchasing an additional 284,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,496. The company has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

