CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

DE stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,041. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

