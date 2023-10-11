CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Parker Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.06. 383,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,634. The company has a market cap of $304.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

