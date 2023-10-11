CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,718 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,526,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.