CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,880 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.28. 67,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.42 and a 200 day moving average of $193.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

