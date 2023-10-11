CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 295 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $399.96. 653,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,760. The firm has a market cap of $319.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $404.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
