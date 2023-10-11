Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 824 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.87% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter valued at $13,073,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,052,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 457,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter valued at $486,000.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWN opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $255.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $45.61.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

