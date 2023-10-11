Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EL shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $216.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.85.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

EL stock opened at $140.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.14 and a 52-week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

