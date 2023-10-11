Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $314.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.75 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $329.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

