Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 118 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,551 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $200.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.06. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $186.82 and a 52-week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

