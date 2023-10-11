Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 26,474 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,474 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $142.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.50 and its 200-day moving average is $135.80. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

