CytoMed Therapeutics Limited’s (NASDAQ:GDTC) Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 11th

CytoMed Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, October 11th. CytoMed Therapeutics had issued 2,412,369 shares in its public offering on April 14th. The total size of the offering was $9,649,476 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of CytoMed Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of CytoMed Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get CytoMed Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GDTC

CytoMed Therapeutics Stock Performance

About CytoMed Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:GDTC opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. CytoMed Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66.

(Get Free Report)

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CytoMed Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoMed Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.