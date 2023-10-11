Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Down 6%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) fell 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.22. 497,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,695,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DADA. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.73 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Dada Nexus Trading Up 5.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $325.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.25 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 57.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,493,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,496 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,414,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,368,000 after buying an additional 314,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 300,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,792,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 876,800 shares during the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

