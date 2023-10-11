Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Lowered by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.93.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $218.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $208.96 and a one year high of $281.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.68%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

