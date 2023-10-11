Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Danone alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danone

Danone Stock Up 2.4 %

Danone Company Profile

DANOY opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. Danone has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $13.48.

(Get Free Report

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.