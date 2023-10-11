Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Danone Stock Up 2.4 %
Danone Company Profile
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.
