David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,074 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April makes up 2.7% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned 4.33% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 73,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 29,541 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000.
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.8 %
KAPR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.74. 23,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04.
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Profile
The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
