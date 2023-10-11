David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Makes New $7.61 Million Investment in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRQ)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 309,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,000. Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April comprises about 3.6% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned approximately 30.98% of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000.

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of APRQ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.56. 3,398 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.70.

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (APRQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

