David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 86,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,000. Invesco Water Resources ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHO. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,212. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.68.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

