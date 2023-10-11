David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF comprises about 0.7% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned 0.20% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 128,818 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 642.0% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 126,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 109,223 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PBW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 156,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,378. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18. The firm has a market cap of $535.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $49.74.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

