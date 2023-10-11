DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $104.00. The stock had previously closed at $91.28, but opened at $76.20. DaVita shares last traded at $76.40, with a volume of 1,807,673 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in DaVita by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in DaVita by 43.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 45,832 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,067,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 340.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 14,101 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.43.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

