DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

DBVT stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $231 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

