Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 6,450.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of DBCCF stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,063. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

