Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 6,450.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of DBCCF stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,063. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.
About Decibel Cannabis
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Decibel Cannabis
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.