Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 223.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 36,050 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,286,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.99. 2,909,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,010,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $49.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.