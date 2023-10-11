DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) versus Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Head to Head Survey

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Healthcare and DermTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Healthcare N/A N/A N/A DermTech -853.02% -99.14% -65.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonic Healthcare and DermTech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DermTech $14.52 million 3.48 -$116.68 million ($3.90) -0.38

Analyst Recommendations

Sonic Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DermTech.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sonic Healthcare and DermTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Healthcare 0 0 1 0 3.00 DermTech 0 1 3 0 2.75

DermTech has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 322.22%. Given DermTech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DermTech is more favorable than Sonic Healthcare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.8% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of DermTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DermTech beats Sonic Healthcare on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry. It offers primary care medical services comprising general practice clinics, occupational health services, skin cancer clinics, after-hours general practice services, general practice IT solutions, and community-based healthcare services. The company operates in Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Germany, Switzerland, New Zealand, Belgium, and internationally. Sonic Healthcare Limited was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers. It also offers DermTech Smart Sticker, which provides a non-invasively way to collect skin sample including standard care by using scalpel to biopsy suspicious lesions. In addition, it provides research services and technology platform on a contract basis to pharmaceutical companies which use the technology for clinical trials. Further, the company develops gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways to pharmaceutical companies to develop drug products in dermatology; and develop custom gene assays to support the pharmaceutical partners. It sells its products through pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

