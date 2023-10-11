Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 541 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 81.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.9 %

PEP stock opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.76 and a 200-day moving average of $183.18.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $196.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.