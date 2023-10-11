Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $135.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

ICE opened at $111.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 92.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 323,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 155,827 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

