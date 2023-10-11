Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $65.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Shares of STT stock opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.07. State Street has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that State Street will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

