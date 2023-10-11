DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 62.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,264 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in DexCom were worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 60.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $53,798.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,507,793.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $101,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $53,798.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,507,793.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,157 shares of company stock worth $1,225,378 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DXCM

DexCom Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of DXCM traded down $6.61 on Wednesday, hitting $78.60. 2,936,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,886. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.