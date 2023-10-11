Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 83,790 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 42,727 shares.The stock last traded at $32.08 and had previously closed at $31.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group from $30.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 100.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

