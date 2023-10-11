Diversified Healthcare Trust – Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:DHCNI)

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.