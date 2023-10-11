Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on D. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.