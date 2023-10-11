Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:RILYM)

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RILYM opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $24.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73.
