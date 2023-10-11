Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives C$17.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$13.00 on Wednesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$10.25 and a one year high of C$15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.98, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.19.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

