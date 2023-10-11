Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Raised by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 123.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 9,639.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,676,000 after buying an additional 3,501,855 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,036,000 after buying an additional 1,361,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $97,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

