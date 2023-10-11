Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 19,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

DUK traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.22. 230,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,022,130. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

