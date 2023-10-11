Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.68.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Shares of DT stock opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.89 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $135,423.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,032.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,385 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after buying an additional 6,642,452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 41.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,758,000 after buying an additional 4,791,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dynatrace by 55.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after buying an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $82,232,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,747,000 after buying an additional 2,068,456 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

