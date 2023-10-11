Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of DYNT opened at $0.70 on Friday. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dynatronics

Dynatronics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. ( NASDAQ:DYNT Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.45% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

Further Reading

