EA Series Trust Acquires Shares of 150,844 SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,142,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.34% of SkyWest as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth $61,414,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1,409.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after buying an additional 394,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,318,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,575,000 after buying an additional 370,107 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in SkyWest by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 484,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 315,893 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in SkyWest by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,472,000 after acquiring an additional 306,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of SKYW traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 49,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $46.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $725.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.75 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKYW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James raised shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SKYW

About SkyWest

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.