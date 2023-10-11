EA Series Trust Acquires Shares of 49,776 Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 49,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 675.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $242,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 507,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $122.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

ALGT traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,495. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.74. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.72. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $683.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $44,224.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,089.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $44,224.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,089.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

