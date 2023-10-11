EA Series Trust Buys New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,000. Broadcom comprises about 0.6% of EA Series Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,146,692,000 after buying an additional 499,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,670,149,000 after buying an additional 794,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,001,948,000 after buying an additional 375,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $863.79. The company had a trading volume of 214,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,964. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $853.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $787.94. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

