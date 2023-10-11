EA Series Trust Buys New Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,415,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 47.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.48.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

FANG stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.07. The stock had a trading volume of 999,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.84.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

