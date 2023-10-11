EA Series Trust Buys New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,334 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.40.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,480.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $185,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,712 shares of company stock valued at $25,636,587 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ANET traded down $6.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,381. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.49 and its 200 day moving average is $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.20 and a twelve month high of $198.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

