EA Series Trust Buys New Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.09% of Arrow Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.16. 34,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

