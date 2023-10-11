EA Series Trust Buys New Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 298,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,617,000. Warrior Met Coal makes up about 0.4% of EA Series Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth $728,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 36.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 18.2% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.77. The stock had a trading volume of 83,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,394. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $379.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.47 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $126,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $503,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.