EA Series Trust Buys Shares of 133,515 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133,515 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,279,000. EOG Resources comprises 0.5% of EA Series Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.04.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EOG traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.42. 625,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,625. The stock has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

