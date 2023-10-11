EA Series Trust Buys Shares of 34,746 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,467,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.06% of Molina Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.10. 85,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.10.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total value of $3,784,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,875.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total value of $3,784,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,671,875.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,938 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,336. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $359.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.38.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

