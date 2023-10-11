EA Series Trust Buys Shares of 413,893 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 413,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGNA. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,496,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677,797 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth $61,186,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 555,167.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at $51,288,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $25,337,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TGNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at TEGNA

In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $497,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,768.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEGNA Stock Down 0.3 %

TGNA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 220,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,186. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.64.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.39 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1138 per share. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

TEGNA Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.